Marriyum castigates Imran for making court controversial

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday

castigated Imran Khan for making the court controversial by terming

the bail of Dr Asim a deal and has also slated mistreatment of

a journalist by PTI leader Aleem Khan after press conference by

Imran Khan here at his Banigala residence when he asked a

question about the land grabbing mafia.

In a statement issued here, she said, “Imran Khan has the

impulsive propensity to ridicule the state institutions and make

them controversial whenever he is asked questions. The mistreatment

meted out to a journalist is very regrettable and Imran Khan himself

is responsible for such incidents as it is he, who has inculcated it

in the minds of his companions and workers.”

“He is a person imbued with disruptive and mischievous mindset.

Reacting on a question regarding land mafia is absolutely unjustified.

The minister said,”If no theft has been committed then why they are

scared of search for the stolen goods?” Imran should tender an apology to

the media for this mistreatment and uncivilized behaviour, she added.

She said,”In the past also the media has been meted out such a rough

treatment by the PTI. If somebody asks a question, Imran Khan starts

raising hue and cry. He should give answer about land grabbing.”

She said Imran has relied on disruptive and negative politics during

the last three and a half years and during the next one and a half year

he is fated to keep crying, which is not going to help him in the 2018

elections.

“He will have to give answer to the public. The people are

waiting for the day to see him addressing a press conference on

public service-oriented projects that he initiated in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa,” Marriyum Aurangzeb concluded.