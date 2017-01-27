Marriyum calls for effective strategy to save water for future needs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday called for evolving an effective strategy to save water for future needs.

The government, she said, was striving for attaining Vision 2025 targets and Sustainable Development Goals. It was was utilizing all its resources to overcome problems being faced by the country, including water,.

The minister was speaking here at the launching ceremony of Hassar Foundation’s report on ‘Pakistan’s Water Policy Framework’.

She said the supreme institution of Parliament had been an important role in achieving the development goals.

A task force of the parliamentarians was working on issues, like clean drinking water, AIDS and others, she added.

The Parliament, she said, was also working on climate change issue, besides the increasing population problem.

The minister said the government could not meet all the challenges alone and all the stakeholders would have to play their due role.

She said the parliamentarians could not be blamed for everything. Instead of criticism for the sake of criticism, constructive proposals lead towards moving things in the right direction, he added.

Marriyum said the directives of the government, census would be held this year, which would help in better planning for population-related issues.

She said that SDGs Secretariat had organized a successful conference on malnutrition while a conference on population management was being planned in February or March in which civil society organisations would also be invited.

She congratulated Seema Tahir of Hassar Foundation for organising a meaningful programme and offered that her organization could get Parliament’s cooperation in research work.