Marriyum Aurangzeb terms all media part of her team

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that journalists were part of her team irrespective of the fact whether they belonged to official or private media.

In a statement,the minister termed the incident outside the

Supreme Court as unfortunate.

The minister said she was striving to settle the matter as early

as possible though there were two stances on the incident but can be

resolved amicably.

She said that Anusha Rehman was a responsible member of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet and he fully believes in freedom of

expression and independence of media.

The minister said that she had given the proposal to settle the

matter by sitting together.

The minister said that the government fully believes

independence of media as an independent media was pre-requisite for

true democracy.