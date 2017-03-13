Marriyum Aurangzeb slams PTI for vilification campaign against PM, family

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on
Monday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
for running a vilification campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and his family in an effort to influence the Supreme Court
decision in the Panama Papers case.
Addressing a news conference along with the PML (N) leader
Daniyal Aziz, the Minister said unlike PTI and its leaders, Prime
Minister had uttered not a single word in his speeches that could
be termed as an attempt to influence the court verdict.
On the other hand, the PTI had mounted a big campaign on
social media in that regard.
She said over the past two weeks, the PTI had been running
documentaries, videos and other material on social media to
malign the Sharif family.
The Minister of State said for the PTI there would be
triumph of law only if the court verdict went in its favour.
She lamented that the PTI had also launched a negative
campaign against state institutions.
She reminded the PTI leadership that the heads of the state
institutions like the Election Commission were appointed
according to the procedure laid down in the constitution, which
required consultation with the opposition parties, including PTI.
Marriyum Aurangzeb also reminded the PTI leaders that it
was Nawaz Sharif who personally wrote a letter to the Chief Justice
of Pakistan seeking a probe into the Panama Papers issue.
During the hearing of the case, she said, the Prime
Minister did not seek privileges and exemptions given to him
by the Constitution.
Recounting the achievements made by the present government
since it came into power in 2013, she said the economy was on the
brink of collapse. But now it had been fully stabilized and the
robust growth of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which was now being
rated as the fastest growing in Asia, was a testimony to that
achievement, he added.
PTI continues to create falsehoods and impotent narratives
to discredit Nawaz Sharif and malign members of his family.
They will be better advised to focus on some of the lessons
they can learn from PM's administration and replicate them in the
KP province to bring relief to the province and positivity to
their discourse.
Few of those lessons can be the launch of the transparent
NFC, water distribution in country, motorway projects, Pakistan's
first healthcare programme, Pakistan education reform, census after 19
years as the previous census was conducted in 1998, and Pakistan's
first national internal security policy.
She said Nawaz Sharif had taken revolutionary steps for the
development of infrastructure in the country like motorways.
Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, she said the
energy crisis was being overcome and terrorism was being stamped
out from the country.
"Nawaz Sharif's objective was to serve the people and to put
Pakistan on the path to progress and development."
She said the achievements of the present government had
been acknowledged and recognized by the international media and
international surveys had described Nawaz Sharif as the most
popular leader of Pakistan.
She said the opposition, particularly the PTI had launched a
vilification campaign against Sharif family as it was unnerved
over the progress Pakistan had made under Nawaz Sharif's leadership.
She said it was unfortunate that the opposition was targeting
the Prime Minister despite the fact that his name never figured
in the Panama Papers.
Moreover, she said, the opposition miserably
failed to produce a single document in support of its allegations
in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister and his family.
The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League(N) would
accept whatever decision will be announced by Supreme Court as
Prime Minister himself had stated this on several occasions.
Commenting on media trial of Maryam Nawaz on social
media, she said that on the one hand it was said that women should
be respected but at the same time daughter of the Prime Minister was
being targeted in a way which was never done towards mothers and
daughters and it demonstrated their double standards.
"Status of Maryam Nawaz will be decided by people of
Pakistan," she added.
She said Maryam Nawaz launched the first health care
programme of Pakistan and introduced reforms at 422 schools of
Islamabad and began the first youth programme of Pakistan.
She said despite all the conspiracies and negative
campaign on social media, Supreme Court would give decision
according to the law and constitution.
To a question, she clarified that Prime Minister had
stated that he would accept decision of the Supreme Court in
Panama Papers.
She said the way PTI insulted every institution of the
country, was unfortunate and condemnable.
She said if action would be started against those who were
involved in baseless and false propaganda to defame the Prime
Minister of Pakistan on social media, it would be according to the
cyber crime law and it should not be termed as political
victimization.
A campaign targeting Nawaz Sharif was an attack on
Pakistan's sovereignty as it strengthened country's enemies, who did
not want progressive and terror free Pakistan
PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said a campaign had
been started to influence the decision of Supreme Court through
media and attack Pakistan Muslim League(N).
He said aim of Imran Khan was not seeking justice but he
wanted to gain political advantage from Panama Papers case.
Daniyal said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) always tried to
dictate the constitutional institutions.
At one time PTI threatened to boycott proceedings of the
Supreme Court, in case a commission was made on Panama Papers.
Daniyal said during proceedings of the Supreme
Court, PTI had to take back its evidence as its lawyers were
censured by judges.
Name of Nawaz Sharif was never mentioned in the Panama
Papers and Maryam Nawaz was not dependent on her father,
he mentioned.
Minds of the people were being poisoned and
PTI was degrading the institutions, he said adding PTI was
indulging in negative politics.