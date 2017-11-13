ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information,cBroadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist Habibur Rehman.
In a statement, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of veteran journalist Habibur Rehman
ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information,cBroadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist Habibur Rehman.