ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday
expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of
Mehtab Abbasi,Chief Editor Daily Ausaf.
In a statement, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved
family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of Mehtab Abbasi’s mother
ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,