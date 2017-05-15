Marriyum Aurangzeb greets national cricket team over historic victory against WI

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Informaiton, Braodcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the entire nation as well as Pakistani cricket team on historic Test series win against West Indies.

In a statement issued here, the minister appreciated the team players and management for their dedicated and persistent efforts which achieved a remarkable Test series victory for the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also praised legendary cricket players Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan for their sterling contributions and invaluable services for the national cricket team.

She said that the players won laurels and glory for the nation and this proved that if one worked hard with dedication and determination, Allah Almighty duly rewarded his efforts.

She said that the Test series had added yet another golden chapter in the lives of the legendary duo of Misbah and Younis Khan whose services for the national team would be remembered for times to come.

The minister said that the present government under the able and indomitable leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had been

taking all possible steps for promotion of sports in the country by providing required facilities at the sports grounds and encouraging and facilitating the players in honing their skills.