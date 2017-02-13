Marriyum Aurangzeb for celebration of 70th independence day of Pakistan in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday announced that the 70th independence day of Pakistan will be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The minister said this while addressing a ceremony organized by News and Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan in connection with World Radio Day at the National Broadcasting House here.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had directed that the year should be celebrated befittingly and contributions of all those who worked for development of the country should be duly acknowledged.

She said that Radio Pakistan which would also complete its 70 years of its opening would play key role in highlighting the contribution of national heroes in various spheres of life.

She said that Radio Pakistan as credible medium was actively promoting the positive image of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Radio Pakistan had been complementing efforts of the Government towards realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, and efforts for provision of health, education and infrastructure facilities to the masses.

It also contributed a lot towards the goals of gender equality, women empowerment and now projecting different aspects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she remarked.

The Minister of State said Radio Pakistan began its journey with the creation of independent Pakistan and since then had been instrumental in boosting moral of the nation and raising a ray of hope.

She said be it natural disasters or wars, Radio played its role well during critical junctures of our history.

She paid tributes to all those who had remained associated with Radio Pakistan in different capacities and played their part in the process of nation building.

Marriyum Aurangzeb particularly referred to the contribution of Radio Pakistan in motivating the youth to engage in positive pursuits.

She acknowledged the role played by the private media but pointed out that Radio reached to those as well who had no access to any kind of information medium specially in the remote and far flung areas of the country.

She said that Radio Pakistan would also start “Pakistan This Week” programme to highlight the development work including the CPEC and other infrastructure projects. The youth would also be engaged in the programme, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a weekly programme titled “National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan” is also being started to acquaint the youth with the rich culture and heritage of the country.

The Minister said that a weekly programme will also be launched in order to raise awareness about the sustainable development goals and framework of Vision-2025.

She also announced Radio Pakistan’s internship programme for the youth which would enable the graduating students to complete their community projects.

The minister suggested that the next year the world Radio Day should be organized at an educational institution so that the youth could also be engaged in such events.

The minister said that when she took charge of the ministry the first directive given by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was about taking steps for protection and welfare of media persons.

She said a bill for protection and welfare of media persons was under

the process and would be implemented after passage from the Parliament.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of Samaa TV assistant cameraman Taimur.

The minister said that she had contacted the governor Sindh and provincial government in this regard.

The minister said that media was being targeted due to its role in war against terrorism. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that steps were being taken through reforms to avoid such incidents on future.