Marriyum Aurangzeb  expresses grief at Dina Wadia’s death

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep sorrow and grief at the demise of Dina Wadia, the daughter of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali.

In a message issued here on Thursday, the minister said Dina Wadia was the daughter of founder of Pakistan and the entire Pakistan nation respected her and was grieved at her death.

The minister also expressed her heartfelt condolence and sympathy with the members of bereaved family.