Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns Hayatabad blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the attack, she said she was appalled to learn about this tragic incident that had claimed two lives and injured dozens of people.

The second attack within three days indicated that the terrorist outfits were under tremendous pressure due to the persistent and unflinching efforts of the country’s security forces and law enforcing agencies to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and were making last ditch efforts to break the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan, she added.

The minister said the terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs to harm the country.

“Such incidents further strengthen and reinforce the determination of the nation, government and the law enforcement agencies to up the ante against the terrorists,” she said.

The government had an unfaltering commitment to defeat the cancerous

ideology of the terrorists and make them pay for their heinous crimes, she added.

Strongly condemning the attack, she expressed heart-felt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed may Allah rest the souls of the martyrs in peace and grant courage to their families to bear their

losses, the minister said.