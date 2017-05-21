Marriyum, Punjab CM express resolve for formulation of strategy for promotion of culture & national heritage

LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

The two leaders expressed the resolve that a comprehensive strategy

was needed to fight intolerance and extremism in the society through the promotion of national culture and revival of the national identity and national heritage. Both of them agreed that the awareness of young generation about their culture and national heritage was absolutely imperative.

The Punjab chief minister observed during the meeting that today

Pakistan was far more prosperous, developed and secure than in the past

and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a discernible improvement in all spheres of national life had been

witnessed during the last four years.

He said that the hallmark of the politics of Muslim League was

selfless service of the masses. He said that the shrewd and

knowledgeable people of Pakistan had repeatedly shown the mirror to

those, who had been doing negative politics in the country and had

rejected them on every occasion.

The CM said that politics of service, honesty and hard work would

triumph in the 2018 general elections and politics of hurling concocted allegations would be eliminated forever, as the people would cast

their votes on the basis of performance of the party.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the journey of progress and prosperity

under the stewardship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue uninterrupted.

The minister of state eulogized the performance and vision of the

chief minister observing that his tireless efforts and vision to serve

the people was not only acknowledged within the country but also at the international level.

Under his inspiring leadership Punjab had taken commendable strides

in all the domains of social life and his exemplary style and speed to accomplish the tasks at hand were appreciated everywhere, she added.

She also congratulated the chief minister over his successful visit

to China.