Market oriented skills necessary for youth: Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that it was among top priorities to not only educate the youth but also provide them skills required by the industry to make them employable.Addressing the ground-breaking of Academic Block II of Infinity School of Engineering, organized by Infinity Engineering group at Sheikhupura, he said that industry sector should also put in place

measures to set up more schools such as Infinity School of Engineering in the country to explore the skills of the youth.

The minister said that even highly qualified youth could not succeed in getting employments as the qualification they obtained did not match or come up to the expectation of market so it was needed to equip them with market oriented skills.

He said that skill development should be focused as the skilled human resource could help the country progress speedily.

It was responsibility of the government to enable business friendly environment, he maintained.

Shafqat Mahmood said the government had taken special measures to provide an environment to the youth where they could learn and explore their abilities and skills, adding the government would provide incentives besides facilitating the private sector in setting up institutions to promote skills of people.

He said that private sector should also come forward through social corporate responsibility to put the country on way to development and progress for providing various skills to educated youth of the country.

Earlier, the minister unveiled the plaque for ground-breaking of Academic Block II of Infinity School of Engineering after visiting various departments of Infinity Engineering.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Almas Hyder, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) vice chairman Basharat Javed and others also spoke on the occasion.