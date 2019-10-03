Mark Coles steps down as national women’s team coach

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Mark Coles has stepped down as Pakistan national women’s team head coach citing family reasons and will be returning to New Zealand next week.

Coles took over the responsibilities in October 2017 and had a contract until the end of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 to be held from 21 February to 8 March.

Mark Coles said here on Thursday : “It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I had enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus”.

“I have been thinking about this for some time and taking into account Pakistan has some critical assignments in the next few months, I thought it was fair to the side I convey my decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board so that they have enough time to find a replacement”, he said,adding “I have thoroughly enjoyed my stay in Lahore and working with the women’s team as well as all those who are associated with women’s cricket. It was been particularly pleasing to see some of the girls grow in stature and make their team and country proud”.