March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of corruption: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said now it was proved that the march of Moulana Fazlur Rehman was not for the freedom of Kashmir but for the freedom of thieves.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said after the conversation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the real motives of march of Moulana Fazlur Rehman had been revealed.

Moulana was not coming out for the oppressed and the hapless but for protecting the political and financial interests of kings of corruption, she added.