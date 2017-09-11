Many objectives of World XI tour to Pakistan, Andy Flower

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Coach of the visiting ICC World XI, Andy
Flower said on Monday that the prime objectives of the World XI tour
to Pakistan are to participate in the celebrations of 70th anniversary
of the independence, to play its part in the revival of international cricket and to play
exciting cricket in front of the Pakistani people.
“The brave Pakistan nation was deprived of the international cricket
during past years in which it suffered a lot due to suspension of international cricket and
the visit of the World XI is a ray of hope
for resumption of international cricket”, he told media men at a news conference at a
local hotel in the presence of World XI Captain, Faf du Plessis.
He said the time has come that they (Pakistani people) will be delighted
to see the return of international cricket after a long gap
and it will be a special day in Pakistan cricket.
“We as the World XI offer our sympathies and condolences with those
people who have lost their loved ones in terrorist acts in Pakistan”,he said.
Andy said Pakistan has strong heritage and culture and it is known
in cricket worldwide. “The visit of World XI has its own significance
in bringing back international cricket”,he said.
Answering a question, he said, a lot of efforts were made to form
the World XI which has the best cricket talent in its rank. “Exciting cricket will be
witnessed during the few days between two top teams
of the world”.
World XI coach said he has strong connections and ties with Pakistan
Cricket and he has the experience of being associated with a team in the
PSL and he enjoys his association with cricket in Pakistan.
He termed the visit of World XI “the first step” for the resumption
of international cricket in Pakistan and expressed the hope that more foreign teams will
visit Pakistan after the success of World XI tour.
“As a coach I feel delighted to be a part of World XI which comprises
talented cricketers from many countries”,he asserted.
Answering a question, regarding absence of Indian players from the World
XI, he said the time was short for the selection of the team besides Indian players were
not part of the team due to political reasons.
To a question he said during the past years Pakistan cricket team
achieved many mile stones despite suspension of international cricket
and visit of the world XI comes as a way celebrate Pakistan cricket teams progress and
success in the game.
To a question he expressed the optimism that World XI will rise to
the occasion and display quality cricket to put Pakistan which is a talented tam under
pressure.
South African captain of the World XI , Faf du Plessis said he was
honoured to be the captain of the World XI whose visit will help in breaking the dead lock
of international cricket in Pakistan.
“It was my wish that international cricket should return to Pakistan and
my family also supported and encouraged me to visit Pakistan and I
am thankful to the people of Pakistan for their passion for cricket and hospitality being
extended to the World XI”, he said.
To a question he said it is the Cricket South Africa to give
permission to its team to Pakistan in future and as South African captain he will play his
role to convince the South African cricket authorities
to send their team to Pakistan.
He said Pakistan was rich in cricket talent which was evident from
Pak team’s achievements in the field of cricket and the people of Pakistan want to see
international cricket being played in their own backyard.
“Hopefully the game lovers in Pakistan will be witnessing good cricket
in the T20 matches”, he said.
The World XI said the tour of his side to Pakistan was for a cause which
was the resumption of cricket in Pakistan and he accepted being
part of the team when he was offered the captaincy of a star studded side. “World XI is a
blend of talented cricketers belonging to different countries”.
He rejected a questioner that it will be difficult for his team to
adjust with the playing conditions in Pakistan saying “Nowadays players
are playing cricket in different parts of the world and they know the conditions well but
the main point is that world XI is not a team of a country it has players from different
countries and what is important
for us it to gel into a good combination to get good results”.
