Many countries failing to protect people’s interests: UN rights chief

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 18 (APP):Many countries are failing to protect and promote the interests of all their people – despite pledging to do so in 2016, UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said.

In a special meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva to review progress on achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 development agenda, she insisted that “overall, we are not on track” to meet its ambitious aims that continue to prevent fair development for all, “The 2030 Agenda is a commitment to achieve greater international cooperation for a more equitable international order,” she said.