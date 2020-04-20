Mangroves plantation to help revive depleting coastal biodiversity: Admiral Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday said mangroves’ plantation would help revive the depleting coastal biodiversity affected due to coastal erosion and degradation of marine ecosystem.

The Naval Chief, in his message on the occasion of Mangroves Plantation-2020, said the mangroves’ plantation campaign rekindled the importance being accorded to the noble national cause of developing “Green Coastal Belt” in line with the government’s initiative of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.

He said the Pakistan Navy had been undertaking mangroves’ plantation campaigns for the last four years during which over six million mangroves had been planted along the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan with encouraging survival rate.

The Naval Chief said the world was facing severe environmental challenges due to high deforestation rate. “Similarly, Pakistan’s mangroves have also witnessed decline at a disquieting rate. Our marine environment is threatened by coastal erosion and degradation of marine ecosystem. Depleting mangroves not only affect coastal biodiversity but also the livelihood of our coastal communities. It is, therefore, imperative to forestall deforestation through well-conceived policies and integrated institutional measure for economic sustenance and growth.”

He said,“Mangroves are known to be effective in fending-off adverse effects of coastal hazards spurred by the climate change. Pakistan Navy realizing the significance of preservation of marine environment has embarked on a major initiative to revive mangroves forests all along the coast.”

The mangroves plantation campaigns also served the purpose to raise awareness on the importance of mangroves protection and for curbing the menace of deforestation through institutionalized measures, he added.

Admiral Abbasi said,”On this occasion, let me reiterate Pakistan Navy’s commitment to play its role in preserving mangroves forests and the environment. I also take this opportunity to urge the government departments, industrial community and individuals to join hands in this undertaking for the benefit of our marine ecology and our coastal communities.

“Let us strive together to make this mangroves plantation campaign a success and preserve