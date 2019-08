BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP):The mango festival held in Guangzhou, southern Chinese city last week was organized to introduce ‘king of fruits’ among Chinese people as well as enhance its export from Pakistan to China, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

A large number of mango verities from Pakistan were showcased during the festival jointly organized by Jaffar Group and Pakistan Consulate General at famous Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market in Guangzhou.