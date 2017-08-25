Mandwa Film Club to screen film `Bandish’ on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Mandwa Film Club of Lok Virsa will
screen Pakistani hit film `Bandish’ to pay a tribute to the
legendary Composer, Robin Ghosh.
Starring Nadeem, Shabnam and Diana Christana, in leading
roles, the film revolves around the life of protagonist who loses
his memory while abroad and starts a new family there only to
discover later than he had left behind his real life and family in
Pakistan.
The film features memorable hits composed by Robin Ghosh such
as Sona na Chaandi na Koi Mehal” , “Tujh se dil laga loon” , “Acha
Acha log re” in the voices of Ikhlaq Ahmed, Mehnaaz and Nayyara
Noor.
