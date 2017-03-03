Mandwa Film Club to screen classic film tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will

screen classic film “Ishq-e-Laila” on Saturday at Lok Virsa Media

Centre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed and other

officials of Lok Virsa will participate in the film screening.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that this film is a musical

romance drama film that contains 14 songs which is an all-time

record for any Pakistani film.

“It was released on April 12, 1957 directed by Munshi Dil,

casting Sabiha, Santosh, Asha Posley, M Ismael, Ajmal and

Allauddin,” he added.

He said that unique feature of the filmi is excellent music by Safdar Hussain and film song lyrics by Qateel Shifai.

He said that a large number of film fans and people from

different walks of life would participate in the film screening.