Mandviwala for resolving outstanding issues between Pakistan, India to benefit economic potential

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday urged India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues for creating conducive atmosphere to benefit huge economic potential between two countries.

Talking to Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India here at the Parliament House on Thursday, he said the Parliamentary Friendship Group may be constituted and activated in the Parliaments of both sides to steer the agenda for resolving the outstanding contentious issues and giving parliamentary diplomacy a chance to explore the avenues for cooperation in different fields, a press release said.

He said Pak-India Business Forum is another opportunity for improving business to business contacts and mutual cooperation for the benefits of the people in both the countries.