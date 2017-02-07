RAWALPINDI Feb 7 (APP): A man was injured on Tuesday due to Indian army’s unprovoked firing resorted afternoon at Khoiratta sector at the Line of Control.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ashfaq, 25, laborer of village Tain got injured who was immediately evacuated to the civil hospital for medical treatment.
Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing.
Man injured due to Indian firing
RAWALPINDI Feb 7 (APP): A man was injured on Tuesday due to Indian army’s unprovoked firing resorted afternoon at Khoiratta sector at the Line of Control.