Mamnoon for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday
called for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis
(TB) from the country.
For the purpose, along with government institutions, the
private organizations should also play their due role, he
stressed.
The president was speaking at the inaugural session of
the Anti-Tuberculosis drive that was initiated by the Indus
Hospital Karachi at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah.
The President remarked that the Indus Hospital has set a
good example which should be emulated.
Dr. Abdul Bari Khan of the Indus Hospital Karachi also
spoke on the occasion.
Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, and Chief Minister, Syed
Murad Ali Shah, also attended the ceremony.
The president also inaugurated the launch of 10 mobile
units made available by the World Health Organization (WHO)
through the international fund.
The mobile unit is equipped with a full-fledged lab and
x-ray for the diagnosis of the TB.
The president stressed that fostering awareness regarding
hygiene was essential to help overcome infectious disease.
The volunteers of anti-TB programme can play an important
role in this regard, he added.
He hoped that through anti-TB programme, this disease
would soon be eliminated from Karachi and would later be
successfully implemented in other parts of the country.
He said that the initiation of such a drive from the
mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, indicated that it would be a
success.
The brand ambassador of the Anti-TB programme and former
cricket test captain Younus Khan, school children and those
attended the programme pledged on the occasion to extend full
cooperation for the complete elimination of TB.
