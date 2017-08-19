Mamnoon for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday

called for concerted efforts for elimination of tuberculosis

(TB) from the country.

For the purpose, along with government institutions, the

private organizations should also play their due role, he

stressed.

The president was speaking at the inaugural session of

the Anti-Tuberculosis drive that was initiated by the Indus

Hospital Karachi at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah.

The President remarked that the Indus Hospital has set a

good example which should be emulated.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan of the Indus Hospital Karachi also

spoke on the occasion.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, and Chief Minister, Syed

Murad Ali Shah, also attended the ceremony.

The president also inaugurated the launch of 10 mobile

units made available by the World Health Organization (WHO)

through the international fund.

The mobile unit is equipped with a full-fledged lab and

x-ray for the diagnosis of the TB.

The president stressed that fostering awareness regarding

hygiene was essential to help overcome infectious disease.

The volunteers of anti-TB programme can play an important

role in this regard, he added.

He hoped that through anti-TB programme, this disease

would soon be eliminated from Karachi and would later be

successfully implemented in other parts of the country.

He said that the initiation of such a drive from the

mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, indicated that it would be a

success.

The brand ambassador of the Anti-TB programme and former

cricket test captain Younus Khan, school children and those

attended the programme pledged on the occasion to extend full

cooperation for the complete elimination of TB.