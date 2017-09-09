Mamnoon, Erdogan call for recognition of Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sep 9 (APP): President Mamnoon
Hussain and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday
unanimously believed that Afghan issue could not be resolved
without Pakistan, calling for recognition of country’s efforts
for peace and against terrorism.
Both the leaders expressed these views in a meeting here
after their arrival in Kazakh capital to attend the first
summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on science
and technology.
Prominent cabinet members of the Turkish president were
also present during the meeting.
President Mamnoon said Pakistan had taken extraordinary
steps for regional peace and security and had faced the
biggest loss in its fight against terrorism.
President Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s efforts and
sacrifices for regional stability and reiterated his support
to Pakistan saying that services of the Pakistan’s government
and the people against terrorism were historical.
President Mamnoon said Pakistan felt pride over its
time-tested friendship with Turkey.
Turkish president thanked the people and the Government
of Pakistan for extending support to their Turkish brethren at
the time of an abortive attempt of military coup.
Both the leaders also supported the coordinated actions
against all forms of terrorism.
They also exchanged views on the issue of Afghanistan
believing that solution lied in Pakistan’s anti-terror
efforts.
During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed the
issue of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar and resolved to raise it
at every platform in the world.
