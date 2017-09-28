Malik stresses active role of Parliaments in sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Minister for Commerce and Textiles

Pervaiz Malik called upon the Parliaments of all WTO member

countries to contribute in making trade fair and inclusive for all

segments of society.

Speaking on “Making Trade Fair: The Contribution of

Parliaments”, referred to the rising protectionist sentiment in the

west resulting from the perceived inequitable distribution of gains

from free trade. The benefits of trade must be spread across all

segments of society to make the resulting economic prosperity

sustainable, said a message received here.

In a detailed speech as the panelist at the WTO Public Forum,

the Commerce and Textiles Minister highlighted the various

challenges that global trade is confronted with such as high

adjustment costs for the labour market when they are displaced, the

persistent gap between under-developed and developed countries,

access to Global Value Chains (GVCs); and high barriers faced by

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in gaining access to markets,

technology and finance.

Minister Malik appreciated the efforts of both national and

provincial legislative assemblies in Pakistan which have made laws

for social and economic inclusion of the marginalized communities,

particularly on issues of child labour and gender discrimination.

He called for other countries’ parliaments as well to ensure

that the benefits of trade are equitably distributed across the

globe.