ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 9,000 runs in the Twenty20 format.

Malik achieved the feat during Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win over Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Khaleej Times reported.

Malik played a brilliant cameo of 32 runs from 19 balls as Warriors defeated Tridents by 30 runs and entered the finals.