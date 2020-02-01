Maligning opponents through fake news hallmark of Shahbaz Sharif: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said maligning his opponents through fake news has been the hallmark of President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif.

In a tweet about lawsuit filed by Shahbaz Sharif in London High Court against a United Kingdom newspaper, the special assistant said it has been the character of Shahbaz Sharif to influence the media.

She, however, said the PML-N leader stands entangled in his own trap. She said the courts in England would also see the real face of Shahbaz Sharif. She said it would not have taken him six months to move the court if he was truthful.

She said the nation remembered misuse of news print quota for arm twisting of media during PML-N rule.