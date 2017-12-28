Malicious propaganda against PCB chairman

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on

Thursday, “It has come to the attention of the PCB that an utterly false, frivolous and malicious fake news about initiation of NAB investigation against PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, was published in a local tabloid from which some news channels have picked up the fake news and propagated it without verification.”

On behalf of its chairman, the PCB vehemently and unequivocally denies and refutes this baseless and malicious fake news item.

The PCB is going to initiate defamation proceedings against all those who are involved in this abominable vilification campaign that was first started by ex-cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz when he was denied certain unmerited favours by the PCB chairman, who sued him and obtained a gag order from the court against him.

Now the same fake news has surfaced from a different hostile quarter, compelling the PCB to instruct its legal advisor to serve legal notices on all the perpetrators of this false news.