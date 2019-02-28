Maleeka Bokhari briefs European parliamentarians on legal reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari has said that protection of human rights and provision of justice to all the segments of society ranked high among the priorities of the present government.

Necessary amendments in the laws have been drafted within first six months of the new regime, which were ready to be tabled for parliamentary approval, she said while talking to media during her two-day official visit to Belgium, a message received here from Brussels on Thursday said.