Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a ‘high note’

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 30 (APP):Dr Maleeha Lodhi has completed her term as Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations on a “high note” after having served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations for the past four and half years.

Ambassador Lodhi was Pakistan’s first female Pakistani Permanent Representative at the UN and now returns to the country to take up an important assignment, according to informed sources. She will be replaced by Munir Akram, a veteran Pakistani diplomat and former UN ambassador.

“It has been an honour to serve the country and I am grateful for being given this opportunity to do so for over four years,”Ambassador Lodhi said in an interview.

“Representing Pakistan at the world’s most important multilateral forum was both a privilege and an enormous responsibility.

I had planned to move on following the United nations General Assembly and am fortunate to leave on a high note after a successful visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan and am humbled by the appreciation I have received and the support I have also received over the years.”