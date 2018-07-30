ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen on Monday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the general elections.
According to PTI Central Media Department here, the President expressed his best wishes for him.
The Chairman PTI thanked the President of Maldives.
Maldives President felicitates PTI Chairman on his success in general elections
ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen on Monday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the general elections.