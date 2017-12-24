Malaysian woman mayor appointed new head of UN-Habitat

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 24 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Maimunah Mohd Sharif of Malaysia as new executive director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), which promotes environmentally sustainable cities aimed at providing adequate shelter for all.

The appointment was made following her election by the UN General Assembly.

Sharif, who succeeds Joan Clos of Spain as the head of Nairobi-based UN-Habitat, is currently mayor of Penang Island, Malaysia.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in town planning studies from the University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology and a Master’s degree in planning studies from the Malaysia Science University.