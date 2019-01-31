Malaysian envoy, investors meets Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):A delegation of Malaysian investors from Edotco Group, along with the Malaysian High Commissioner called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday.

Edotco Group is the leading regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce said.

The company specializes in end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector including co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance.

The Edotco Chairman Datuk Azzat Kamaludin said they are enhancing their investment in Pakistan because it has become a very lucrative market due to its growing youth, improved telecom penetration and liberal investment policies.