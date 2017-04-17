Malaysia leading in issuance of Sukuk bonds

MULTAN, April 17 (APP): Malaysia is leading in issuance of Sukuk

with a ratio of 1:1 as compared to conventional bonds.

Assistant Vice Chancellor University of Utara Malaysia (UUM), Dr Yusnida

Ibraheem said this in her keynote address at a two-day moot on Research, Economics and Social Sciences at IMS Executive Hall of BZU here Monday.

She informed that 63 per cent of Malaysian population was Muslim, adding

that her country contributed lion’s share for issuance of Sukuk bonds.

The economy of Malaysia was in hand of Chinese, she said and added that

government offered different incentives for Sukuk marketing.

The Assistant VC said that Sukuk was alternative to conventional bonds.

In his keynote address, Dr Ehsan-ul-Haq of LUMS Lahore, spoke on SDGs

and marketing and said that target community opposes change being advocated, citing that early adopters sometime stand to lose.

He said that benefits accrued when a large percentage was of target

community adopts change.

Dr Nishat Mohammad of IBA Karachi, highlighted financial inclusion in

South Asia- opportunity, Learning and Challenges.

The moot is being organised by School of Economics and Institute of

Management Sciences in collaboration with UUM, CSRS and Emerald Publishing.

Dr Abdul Haleem Abdul Majid chaired the conference while Dr Imran Sharif, Chairman SoE BZU co-chaired the conference.

Other local and foreign experts also also spoke on the occasion, while a

large number of students, BZU faculty members and delegates from across the country attended the moot.