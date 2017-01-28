Malala ‘heartbroken’ over Trump’s action on refugees, immigrants

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (APP): Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani
education activist and the youngest recipient of Nobel Peace
Prize, has said that she was “heart-broken” by President Donald
Trump’s executive order calling for new vetting measures for
immigrants and refugees, entering the United States,
“I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing
the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence
and war,” Ms. Yousafzai was quoted as saying by CNN.
“I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a
proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants – the
people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in
exchange for a fair chance at a new life.”
Ms. Yousafzai, 19, issued the statement at about the same
time that Trump announced his latest executive orders, including
one that reportedly will suspend the U.S. refugee programme for
120 days.
The order also bar – all persons from Iraq, Syria, Iran,
Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen from entering the United States
for 30 days.
Ma. Yousafzai specifically addressed some of those countries
in her statement.
The young Pakistani activist, who now lives in Britain,
has been campaigning for education rights across the globe and
won the Nobel Prize in 2014.
“I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have
suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own,
are singled out for discrimination,” Ms. Yousafzai said.
“I am heartbroken for girls like my friend Zaynab, who
fled wars in three countries – Somalia, Yemen and Egypt –
before she was even 17.
Two years ago she received a visa to come to the United
States. She learned English, graduated high school and is
now in college studying to be a human rights lawyer.
She said: “In this time of uncertainty and unrest around
the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the
world’s most defenseless children and families.”
