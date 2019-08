LONDON, Aug 08 (APP):Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Thursday called on all the South Asians, the international community and authorities concerned to respond to suffering of Kashmiris.

“Whatever disagreement we may have… Must focus on peacefully resolving the seven-decade conflict in Kashmir,” Malala said in a tweet on Thursday.

She appealed for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, saying “we can all live in peace” and there was no need to “hurt each other”.