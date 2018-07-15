“Makkah Road” initiative launched in Malaysia to facilitate hajj for pilgrims

JEDDAH, July 15 (KSA/APP):Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sunday launched the “Makkah Road Initiative” to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims of Malaysia.

A press note released by Saudi Information Ministry said here, the initiative included pilgrims departure from Kuala Lumpur Airport with complete procedural till arrival at Saudi Arabia.

The initiative further facilitates the pilgrims at destination airport and to reach the respective accommodations.

A formal ceremony was held in this regard in Kuala Lumpur where Dr. Mujahid Yusuf, Malaysian Minister for Islamic Affairs and Major General Sulaiman Al Yahya, Saudi Director General of Passports led their sides.

First two flights of pilgrims from Kuala Lumpur International Airport were seen off in the ceremony by completion of their entry procedures into the Kingdom from their countries through dedicated routes at the airport.

Participants in the launch of the initiative, which includes senior officials from various relevant ministries and divisions from both countries observed the organisation of the service at the airport and implementation procedures on the Malaysian and Saudi sides.

They also interacted with the first Malaysian pilgrims departing through the unified route at Kuala Lumpur Airport to get their feedback.

The Makkah Road service is one of the initiatives being implemented within the framework of the National Transformation Program 2020 in order to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the services for pilgrims and to facilitate their performance of Hajj.

This started in the last Hajj season with some Malaysian pilgrims, and will include all of them in the current year.

The initiative includes issuing visas, handling customs and passport procedures, checking the availability of health requirements, as well as coding and sorting luggage according to the transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom.