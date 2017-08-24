Making Pakistan scapegoat not to help stabilize Afghanistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif

Thursday said the National Security Committee (NSC) outrightly rejected

the allegations made against Pakistan by the US president, observing that

making Pakistan a scapegoat would not help stablize Afghanistan.

Winding up debate in the Senate on the national security vis-a-vis

the new US strategy announced by President Trump for South Asia and Afghanistan and his remarks about Pakistan, he said the NSC rejected

the specific allegations and insinuations made against Pakistan.

Being its immediate neighbour, he said, Pakistan had an abiding

interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The committee observed that Pakistan had to manage the blowback

of a protracted conflict in Afghanistan that resulted in deluge

of refugees, flow of drugs and arms and more recently in the shape of terrorist safe havens in eastern Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan terrorist groups continued to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan,

he added.

The fact, he said, remained that the complex issues and internal

dynamics inside Afghanistan posed a grave challenge not only to Pakistan

but also to the broader region and the international community.

While noting the US commitment to continue to shoulder the burden

of Afghanistan and reverse the expanding ungoverned spaces in that

country, he said the NSC observed that Pakistan had consistently

supported all international efforts for a stable and peaceful

Afghanistan and had also committed more than a billion US dollars for infrastructure and social development in that country.

Over the years, Asif said, Pakistan had worked with both the

United States and Afghanistan to promote peace through a politically negotiated outcome which, in Pakistan’s view, remained the best option

to bring stability to that war torn country. A prolonged military

campaign in Afghanistan had resulted in destruction and killing of

hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians.

He said Pakistan had also endorsed and supported all Afghan-owned

and Afghan-led initiatives for peace. It was Pakistan’s expectation that

any strategy adopted to stabilize Afghanistan would succeed to end the protracted conflict and usher in an era of peace in the country

paving way for the dignified return of millions of Afghan refugees

residing in Pakistan for which “we are willing to extend all possible cooperation.”

“More specifically, we would like to see effective and immediate

US military efforts to eliminate sanctuaries harbouring terrorists and miscreants on the Afghan soil including those responsible for fomenting terror in Pakistan.”

The Afghan war, he said, could not be fought in Pakistan.

On its own part, the minister said, Pakistan had taken

indiscriminate actions against all terrorist networks and sacrificed

tens of thousands of troops and civilians in that fight. The

demonstrated security improvement inside Pakistan would not have been possible without eliminating all terrorist hideouts.

Moreover, successful cooperation with the US in the past against

the common enemy, terrorism, reflected Pakistan’s unflinching commitment

to eliminate this menace, he added.

The committee stressed that instead of any financial or material

assistance, there should be understanding and recognition of Pakistan’s efforts, contributions and sacrifices of thousands of Pakistanis and over

120 billion US dollars of economic losses, he said.

Asif said, “We consider the lives of the citizens of other

countries as sacrosanct as those of our own and, therefore, Pakistan

is committed to not allowing its soil to be used for violence against

any other country. We expect the same from our neighbours.

“The claims of billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan are also

misleading to the extent that the reimbursements to Pakistan since 2001

only account for part of the cost of ground facilities and air corridors used by the United States for its operations in Afghanistan, rather than

any financial aid or assistance.”

He said Pakistan’s effective counter-terrorism operations had

clearly proved that tide of terrorism could be reversed and “we are

willing to share our experience with both the US and Afghanistan.”

It would require working together and focusing on core issues

of eliminating safe havens inside Afghanistan, border management, return

of refugees and reinvigorating the peace process for a political

settlement in Afghanistan, he added.

The NSC, he said, stressed that India could not be a net security

provider in the South Asia region when it had conflictual relationships

with all its neighbours and was pursuing a policy of destabilizing

Pakistan from the east and the west.

The committee, he said, expressed deep concern at Indian policies

inimical to peace in the region, including interference in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries and using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. It condemned state-inflicted repression on the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political and moral support for their struggle for

self-determination.

The committee, he said, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its

sovereignty and territorial integrity. It underscored that as a

responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan had in place a robust and credible command and control system which had been universally

recognized and appreciated.

Pakistan, the minister, would continue to extend all possible

cooperation to the international community for achieving the common objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the broader

region.