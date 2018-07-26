Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht of PTI wins PP-261 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has won election from Punjab constituency PP-261 Rahim Yar Khan-VII by securing 38,034 vote.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Makhdoom Muhammad Irtza stood second by securing 28,663 votes while an independent candidate Abdul Rauf grabbed third position by getting 15,391 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.67%.