ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Majority of Pakistanis have favourable opinion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance after his first five months in power, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Gilani Foundation revealed.

According to a Gilani Research Foundation survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, men and women from across the four provinces was asked: What is your opinion on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance up until now after his winning the 2018 elections.