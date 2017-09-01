NEW YORK, Sept 1 (APP): A majority of Americans think President Donald Trump is tearing the US apart, according to a poll conducted by Fox News, the only major news station Trump publicly admires.
Just 33 per cent said the US President was “drawing the country together,” while 56 per cent said he was instead “tearing the country apart.”
Majority of Americans think Trump tearing US apart: Poll
