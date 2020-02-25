Major upsets in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Turkey’s Kerem Ozlale caused a major upset in Boys’ Singles event of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 as he eliminated 3rd Seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a one-sided affair at PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Kerem won the first set 6-1 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of Kamil. In the second set he kept the same pressure and won it 6-2 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 7th game of Kamil.

In another upset, unseeded Birtan Duran of Turkey outclassed 7th seed Qwyn Quittner of Australia in a straight set match. In the first set Birtan Duran did not allow his opponent to settle down and won it without conceding a single game. He won the 2nd set at 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Qwyn.

Promising Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan however kept on producing scintillating performance as overpowered Great Britain’s Raahim Agha in a one-sided fixture by a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

In girls’ event, a major upset was witnessed when 3rd seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey lost her quarterfinal against Zhansaya Bakytzhan of Kazakhstan in a straight set match.

Mina, who was double crown champion of the last week event could not continue her winning streak. Zhansaya proved her metal and won the first set 6-1 by breaking 1st, 5th and 7th game of Mina. In the second set, both the players held their respective serves till 5-5all, but Mina unable to hold her serve and lost 12th game by hitting two double fault.

Results in brief:

Boys Singles Pre-Quarterfinals:

Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) beat Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Birtan Duran (TUR) beat Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-0, 6-4; Stylianos Poutis (GRE) beat Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) beat Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-1; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Iustin Belea (ROU) beat Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) beat Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-0;

Girls Singles Quarterfinals:

Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) beat Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-0; Ren Ke (CHN) beat Amina Salibayeva (USA) 7-5, 6-2; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) beat Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 7-5; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys Doubles Quarterfinals:

Raahim Agha (GBR) / Stylianos Poutis (GRE) beat Zalan Khan (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-4; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Tuna Neggizoglu (TUR) / Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-4; Iustin Belea (ROU) / Qwyn Quittner (AUS) beat Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) / Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) / Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) beat Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 6-3.

Girls Doubles Quarterfinals: Sie Ding Chai (MAS) / Ren Ke (CHN)beat Amina Salibayev (USA) / Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-3; Ablisha Bista (NEP) / Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) / Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) / Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Jeongmin IM (KOR) / Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-3.