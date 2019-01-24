Major step towards revival of int’l cricket in Pakistan as Windies women team to tour Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):In a major step towards the revival of international cricket in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that the Windies women’s cricket team would play three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi in the build-up to the ICC Women’s Championship fourth round fixture.

The three T20Is will be played on January 31 and February 1 and at the Southend Club, following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on February 7, 9 and 11. The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.