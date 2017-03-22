Major, Sepoy martyred, five terrorists killed in Lower Orakzai

HANGU, March 22 (APP): A Major and Sepoy of Frontier Corps were martyred and another Sepoy was injured when exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Utmankhel area of Lower Orakzai Agency here on Wednesday.

According to ISPR and security sources, five terrorists of Tehrik e

Taliban Pakistan (TTP) including a key commander, Shah Dauran were also killed in retaliation of fire by the security forces.

The clash between security forces and terrorists took place at

Endarkhola Marajan check post in Utmankhel area of Lower Orakzai Agency early Wednesday morning.

During exchange of firing Major Mudassir and Sepoy Matiullah embraced

martyrdom while Sepoy Shaukat sustained injuries.

The security forces arrested several terrorists from the area when a

search operation was conduction after cordon-off.

Heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of

terrorists.

The bodies of Major Mudassir and Sepoy Matiullah and injured Sepoy

Shaukat were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Kohat.