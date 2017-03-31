Major restructuring of PIA done on modern lines: Mehtab

ISLAMABAD Mar 31, (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Khan Friday said that major restructuring
of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been done on modern
lines and the airline’s management was being made lean and smart to
improve its efficiency and breathe new life.
PIA that remained a leader in the aviation industry must work
as a commercial company with corporate structure and culture, he
said while talking to renowned businessman and former PIA Board
member, Mr. Arif Habib, here, a news release stated.
Sardar said that PIA was being turned into a modern airline in
order to catch pace with world’s most successful airlines.
He said this was the first time, such an initiative had been
taken in the history of PIA which would yield immense benefits in
the time to come. Efforts were being made to transform PIA into a
profitable entity with investment into infrastructure, logistics and
human resource, he added.
Arif Habib said that Sardar Mehtab had proved his mettle in
taking tough decisions for the betterment of the national flag
carrier.