Major Ali Salman’s Namaz-e-Janaza offered in Lahore

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Ali Salman, who
embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) on Wednesday in an Intelligence
Based Operation (IBO) at Timergara, Dir, was offered at Lahore
Garrison.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement
issued here, senior serving and retired military and civil officials, relatives of and a large number of people from all walks of life
attended the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer).
Major Ali Salman was buried with full military honours at
his native town in Lahore.
