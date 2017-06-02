Maiza criticises opposition’s behavior in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Leader Maiza

Hameed Friday said the behavior of opposition during the speech of President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain during the joint session was against the democratic norms.

Talking to APP here Friday, she said this kind of behavior by

opposition happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan

which could weaken the democratic process.

The opposition parties, she said should have shown respect to

the head of state.

She said the president stressed on national solidarity, which

was need of the hour.

The president while talking about the importance of China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) told that this project was one of

the most important reasons for improvement in Pakistan’s economy.