Maintenance problem lead to closure of Saray i Awam: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Balighur Rehman Thursday informed the Senate that Saray i Awam
was closed in 2003 due to various reasons including misuse and
maintenance problem.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Syed Tahir
Hussain Mashhadi regarding the renting out of an inn “Saray i Awam”
located in sector G 7, Islamabad, to the National Accountability
Bureau by the Capital Development Authority, the minister said
the inn remained closed for over decade and the building was in
dilapidated condition.
Later, he said on the request of National Accountability Bureau
(NAB), Capital Development Authority (CDA) gave temporary license
to NAB. However, he said it could be cancelled at any time.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the House that unfortunate
incident of scuffle was reprted between two groups of students
in the Quaid e Azam university on Wednesday which has now been
amicably resolved.
He said the university disciplinary committee was reviewing
the issue.
The incident occurred when a female student was hit by a
car, resulting scuffle between Pashtun and Sindhi students.
