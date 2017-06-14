Maintenance of peace, security in Indian ocean region discussed

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakauulah during his visit to Srilanka has met president, prime

minister and defence leadership of the friendly country and

discussed means to maintain peace and security in Indian ocean

region.

While on an official visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of the Naval Staff

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on President of Democratic Socialist

Republic of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister, Ranil

Wickremesinghe, State Minister of Defence, Dinendra Ruwan

Wijewardene and Secretary to Ministry of Defence, Eng Karunasena

Hettiarachchi in separate meetings, a press release Wednesday said.

During the meetings with president and prime minister, matters

of mutual interests were dilated upon.

Admiral Zakaullah highlighted, Pakistan Navy’s efforts, in

pursuance of government of Pakistan’s policies to maintain peace and

security in the Indian Ocean Region in collaboration with

international community.

The admiral reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Sri

Lankan Armed Forces in the field of training, provision of technical

manpower and expertise.

Sri Lankan president and prime minister acknowledged Pakistan

Navy’s strenuous efforts for maintaining maritime security in the

region and also expressed satisfaction over the historical bonds and

defence collaboration between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in various

avenues including training, reciprocal visits, port calls and

exercises and looked forward to further increase defence ties and

bilateral relations.

The dignitaries highly lauded Pakistan Navy’s all out support

and assistance to Sri Lankan people during the recent devastated

floods.