Mainstreaming of FATA, complete rehabilitation of TDPs priority of Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday said that mainstreaming of FATA and complete

rehabilitation of temporary displaced persons remained

the foremost priority of the government.

The people of the tribal areas had paid the heaviest price in

the war against militancy and had rendered huge sacrifices for a national cause, he said during a briefing by Ministry of SAFRON

here at Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister during the meeting reviewed various

measures being taken for the mainstreaming of FATA and to

bring the people of the tribal areas at par with rest of the

country through socio-economic development and uplift

projects.

The Prime Minister was informed that out of 237,000

displaced families, only 16,000 families were left which were

yet to be rehabilitated.

It was informed that an amount of Rs 52.874 billion had

been spent so far for the purpose of rehabilitation of the

dislocated persons.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the

progress made so far in rehabilitation of the displaced

persons.

The meeting also discussed the issue of Afghan refugees

in the country. It was informed that 1.4 million registered

and nearly 0.6 million unregistered Afghan refugees were

present in the country.

The meeting was informed that merely 600,000 Afghan

refugees returned to their homeland last year during voluntary

repatriation program.

Matters pertaining to 14 princely states of the country

also came under discussion.